In 'Iron Fist' season two, Danny must battle a familiar enemy

The second season of Marvel's Iron Fist will hit Netflix in a few weeks, and to whet your appetite here's the first full trailer for the latest batch of episodes. It seems Danny's personal issues intensify this time around, as his old friend/rival Davos returns and insists they have "family matters to discuss." It looks like Davos, who's positioned as the season's big bad, has designs on making the Iron Fist his own.
There's plenty of decent action in the clip, which is no surprise as the fight sequences in Marvel's Netflix shows have been solid at the very least. It also shows Colleen battling various jamokes, and some scenes of her with Misty Knight (one of the main characters from Luke Cage). However, the trailer offers little suggestion that the season will address the game-changing fallout from Avengers: Infinity War. Iron Fist season 2 arrives on Netflix September 7th.