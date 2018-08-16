MoviePass limits customers to just six movie options per day

You can see what films are available on MoviePass' website and the company says it will publish its daily lists at least a week in advance. The schedules available now, which run through August 26th, list seven movie options each day but the site notes that all movie titles, not just the limited selection, are available at e-ticketing locations.

We want to share more details about our service moving forward as part of our commitment to keep you fully informed. Here's a full lineup of movie titles available on MoviePass in the coming days: https://t.co/BE9St1gDfF pic.twitter.com/OFCR56fcGd — MoviePass (@MoviePass) August 16, 2018

Due to its growing money woes, MoviePass has announced a number of changes to its service over the past few months. Its most recent -- reducing the number of films that can be seen per month -- also walked back previously announce changes like surge pricing and a price increase. Earlier this week, shareholders of MoviePass' parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics filed a lawsuit against the company claiming "there was no reasonable basis to even imply that the MoviePass business model could lead to profitability."