Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: TaPhotograph via Getty Images
save
Save
share

'Pokémon Go' will offer parental controls with a log-in for kids

Niantic Kids will allow parents to manage their children's privacy settings.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
TaPhotograph via Getty Images

Pokémon Go will debut a new log-in system called Niantic Kids that will give parents a way to keep a close eye on their children's accounts. The upcoming log-in platform will give parents access to a portal where they can manage their child's privacy settings and control the personal info they share. They'll also be able to review and approve permissions for their kids. According to ComicBook, the new feature will finally give kids under 13 a way to trade monsters with friends.

Niantic currently prevents players younger than 13 from accessing the feature due to child privacy and advertising laws. It didn't explicitly state that the platform will allow children to access the trading system, but we asked the company for confirmation and will update this post when we hear back. Unfortunately, Niantic also didn't mention when the feature will go live exactly, only that it will be available "soon." What it did say, however, is that parents will be able to use the platform to get parental controls even if their children use Pokémon Trainer Club credentials to log in.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr