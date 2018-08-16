Samsung's Harman unveils its new premium soundbar lineup

Both feature Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for a rich, three-dimensional sound, plus up- and side-firing speakers. The HW-N950 is the more premium of the two, with four speakers and two wireless surround sound speakers with 7.1.4 channels -- the largest number of channels available in a soundbar. The HW-N850 is a more pared back version, with a main unit speaker, woofer and a 5.1.2 channel.

Both will be available from September 1 in the Netherlands. Details on other launch regions and specific pricing is yet to be confirmed, but European figures suggest the HW-N950 will retail for around €1,500 ($1,700) and the HW-N850 for €1,000 ($1,130) -- certainly not the cheapest soundbars on the market, but a fair price for kit that's got both Samsung and Harman expertise squeezed into it.