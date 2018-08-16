Sony's PSVR still going strong as sales hit 3 million

The fact that Sony brags frequently about sales while rivals Oculus and HTC are largely silent on the subject says a lot about the PSVR's success. That's likely because it only requires a PS4 console and not a pricey PC like the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. There's also a lot of high-quality content on the PSVR, with 340 games now available.

Speaking of content, Sony's commemorating the milestone by announcing the launch date of two incoming games. The VR boxing experience Creed: Rise to Glory, based on the movie by the same name, will arrive to PSVR on September 25th, with pre-orders starting today at 8AM. Meanwhile, pre-sales are also launching today for the sci-fi FPS Evasion, which arrives on October 9th.

Sony revealed that the best-selling VR game to date is The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (which came in a bundle) followed by PlayStation VR Worlds, Rec Room and Resident Evil 7 biohazard. If you're looking for more titles, it's currently offering discounts on Bow to Blood and Torn, and other regular PS4 games.