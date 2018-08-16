Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on Beats Solo3 Bluetooth headphones

Street price: $200; deal price: $150

Available in Asphalt Gray, these Bluetooth headphones, part of the Beats Neighborhood collection, are down to $150 from a typical street price closer to $200. The Beats Solo3, while not a pick in our guide to the best Bluetooth headphones, were headphones we liked but found too expensive at the time of review. At this deal price, that's no longer an issue.

The Beats Solo3 are an option we like in the competition section of our guide to the best Bluetooth headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "The Solo3 has a lot of pluses. For starters, the W1 chip makes pairing with Apple devices a breeze, and the 40-hour battery life is impressive as well. In our tests the sound was very similar to that of the Solo2, which we also liked, consisting of really nice highs and mids with a slight bass boost that blurred the mids mildly but not terribly. So why didn't we make the Solo3 a pick? Because for what you get, it just costs too darn much. At $150, it could be a pick."

Street price: $19; deal price: $15

If you're looking for a way to play your Switch in handheld mode without having to hold it, this recommended stand pick in our Nintendo Switch accessories guide is presently on sale. The Tryone Gooseneck Stand attaches to the side of a table, desk, or nightstand and has a flexible neck. Both the black and white colors are down to $15 from a street price around $19, and while this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, it's a solid discount nonetheless.

The Tryone Gooseneck Stand is the flexible, table-side stand pick in our guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories. The Wirecutter staff wrote, "The Tryone Gooseneck Stand attaches to the edge of a table or nightstand and has a flexible neck that lets you place the Switch in a wide variety of viewing positions. While you probably won't be taking this stand on the go, it provided the most comfortable viewing and playing experience out of all the stands we tested. Being able to play Stardew Valley while laying down in bed and not having to sit up or hold the Switch above your head is a magical experience and well worth the slightly higher price."

Street price: $150; deal price: $120

Offering customizable alerts, activity zones, and video storage that lasts a week, the Arlo Q is a security cam option that has a lot to recommend it. This matches the lowest price we've seen at $120. We saw this price in late July and expect to see it again, but as this model is usually around $150, this is a nice opportunity to pick one up.

The Arlo Q is an option we like in our guide to the best indoor security camera. Rachel Cericola and Stewart Wolpin wrote, "The Netgear Arlo Q compares favorably with our top two picks when it comes to video and audio quality, alert types, two-way communication, and customization flexibility. The Logi and Nest cameras deliver slightly better image quality, but the differences should be barely noticeable to most people. Perhaps most important, the Arlo Q has the lowest ongoing costs of the three. However, the Circle 2 and Nest Cam can record continuously, with no gaps in between recorded clips; the Arlo Q can't."

Street price: $125; deal price: $80

Usually $125 or more, it's comparatively rare to see this recommended dashboard camera drop this low - typical sales have been right at $100. That makes this drop to $80 a notable one – it's only the third time we've seen this price and the previous time only saw it last a single day. We'd advise grabbing this while it lasts.

The Papago GoSafe 535 is the top pick in our guide to the best dash cam. Molly K. McLaughlin and Eric Adams wrote, "The Papago GoSafe 535 is the best dash cam for most drivers because it provides an impressive combination of great image quality, ease of use, a small size, and a reasonable price. It offers a super-sharp 1296p maximum resolution—the second highest of the group—that lets you see details such as license plates more easily than cams with lower resolution. Its video exhibits bright colors, good dynamic range, and decent contrast, which makes the scene clear, and its 160-degree field of view is wide enough to capture the big picture. The GoSafe 535 also has an easy-to-install suction mount, an intuitive user interface, and solid build quality."

