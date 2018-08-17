Echo Show can now display recorded security camera footage

With Alexa's latest skill, users can now ask the digital assistant to show them recorded security camera footage on their Echo Show, Echo Spot, Fire TV or Fire tablet. Currently, the skill is supported by Alexa-enabled cameras from Ring, Arlo, Cloud Cam and August and all you have to do is say, "Alexa, show the event that just happened at the front door," for example. You'll then be able to view the last recorded event from that particular camera.
Amazon had already introduced the ability to see live security camera feeds on its devices, but pulling up recorded video wasn't an option. While that's now possible with certain cameras, users still won't be able to request a video from a certain date or time. Amazon says the new capability is available now in the US and should expand to other countries soon.