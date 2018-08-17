Netflix test interrupts your binge session with video promos

Contrary to complaints on a Reddit thread, the promos (which contain content from Netflix's whole library, not just its original shows) should be skippable -- just press the 'Continue' button. But for the many viewers who have seen and hated the intrusive videos -- unlike Hulu's lower subscription tier, people pay for Netflix to watch content ad-free -- there's no guarantee the streaming company will ever implement the feature for all.

Netflix runs plenty of these tests per year to try out new tweaks, perks or features for its service. Take the higher-priced Ultra tier it quietly introduced to users, or the 'binge scout' experiment handing kids collectible 'patches' for watching shows. Netflix gauges user reactions and may never move forward with these proposed features -- like when it concluded that gamifying content binging for young viewers wasn't the best idea.