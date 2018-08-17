Netflix releases its first trailer for Alfonso Cuarón's 'ROMA'

According to the film's synopsis, the characters try "to construct a new sense of love and solidarity in a context of a social hierarchy where class and race are perversely intertwined" at a time (1970s) and "country (Mexico) facing confrontation between a government-backed militia and student demonstrators." The filmmaker, who was also behind Children of Men and the flawed-but-visually striking Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, could make people take Netflix films more seriously. ROMA will arrive on the streaming platform later this year, but it will debut at the Venice Film Festival and also make its way to select theaters.