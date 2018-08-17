Netflix releases its first trailer for Alfonso Cuarón's 'ROMA'

We finally have our first look at Alfonso Cuarón's first Netflix feature and his first film after Gravity back in 2014. The streaming platform has released a trailer for the black-and-white flick ROMA, which was inspired by Cuarón's childhood (specifically the women who shaped it) back in the '70s. ROMA tells the story of a young Mixteco domestic worker who faces a devastating news while caring for the children of a middle class family, as well as the mother of the children who's dealing with her husband's extended absence.
According to the film's synopsis, the characters try "to construct a new sense of love and solidarity in a context of a social hierarchy where class and race are perversely intertwined" at a time (1970s) and "country (Mexico) facing confrontation between a government-backed militia and student demonstrators." The filmmaker, who was also behind Children of Men and the flawed-but-visually striking Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, could make people take Netflix films more seriously. ROMA will arrive on the streaming platform later this year, but it will debut at the Venice Film Festival and also make its way to select theaters.