Nickelodeon’s ‘Double Dare’ finds new life in Facebook Messenger

To play, head to Facebook Messenger, tap "Games" and type in "Double Dare." From there, you can open the game and start a thread with a friend. The two of you will then answer Double Dare questions, compete in physical challenge mini games that are based on those from the show and the game will send each player notifications when it's their turn. Play is one-on-one but the game can be played within a group chat.

You can play the Double Dare game today anywhere Facebook Messenger is available.

Image: Nickelodeon