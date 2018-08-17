'Star Wars Resistance' trailer shows off its anime style

Take to the skies with #StarWarsResistance. Premiering Sunday, October 7 at 10pm ET/PT on @DisneyChannel. pic.twitter.com/h0mTL4Vcl7 — Disney (@Disney) August 17, 2018

Resistance follows new recruit Kazuda Xiono as he joins Leia's growing forces alongside a squad of ace pilots -- including Poe Dameron, voiced by Oscar Isaac (Gwendoline Christie is also slated to appear as Captain Phasma). The series has plenty of DNA from previous Star Wars animated shows, with Lucasfilm Animation lead Dave Filoni (who supervised and produced The Clone Wars and Rebels) and other veterans executive producing Resistance. It looks to be a breezy adventure show, with more high-flying action:

"The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots. My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that's been a big influence on me," Filoni said, per iO9. "There's a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we've captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time."

Resistance debuts on October 7th on the Disney Channel at 10PM EST before coming to Disney XD sometime later.