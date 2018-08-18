Netflix purges all user reviews like it said it would

It won't come as a surprise if you previously heard about the company's decision to remove written reviews by mid-August. And frankly, it won't be something you'll miss if you mainly access the platform through its mobile app. Reviews were only visible on the web anyway, and that most likely contributed to its "declining use."

Netflix probably had reasons other than the section's decline in use, as well. For instance, it had to deal with issues like "review bombing" by trolls hoping to bring down a show's rating back when it used stars instead of the thumbs up-down system. Netflix might have decided that reviews don't lead to enough views to warrant spending resources on policing them. It has a "percentage match" system that suggests titles based on previous ones you've watched, after all, so there's probably very little incentive for the platform to keep the reviews section running.