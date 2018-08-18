Skype previews texting feature for PCs

Skype has given Insiders on Android a sneak peek of an upcoming feature called "SMS Connect." Windows Blog Italia has spotted an option in the latest version of Skype Preview's settings that would allow you to send and receive texts using Skype on Mac or Windows PC. Say, a friend texts you on your Android phone -- you can reply to that message straight from the Skype app on your computer. You can only see the feature right now if you're an Insider with Skype Preview on Android, but it looks like you still can't switch it on. Rest assured that the feature is real even if you can't see it: Skype Insider's Twitter account has confirmed that it's something the team is working on.