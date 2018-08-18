Ask Engadget: Where can I find tech deals for students?

The support shared among readers in the comments section is one of the things we love most about the Engadget community. Over the years, we've known you to offer sage advice on everything from Chromecasts and cameras to drones and smartphones. In fact, our community's knowledge and insights are a reason why many of you participate in the comments.

We truly value the time and detail you all spend in responding to questions from your fellow tech-obsessed commenters, which is why we've decided to bring back the much-missed "Ask Engadget" column. This week's question comes to us from a student looking to find the best discounts and deals on hardware and software. Weigh in with your advice in the comments -- and feel free to send your own questions along to ask@engadget.com!

As a student, I am obviously looking to get the most tech for my money. I know that Microsoft offers some student discounts. What other tech companies offer deals for students (on either hardware or software)? Is there a list somewhere or do you have any suggestions on where to start?