Federal court orders alleged hacker to pay for bail with cryptocurrency

Marsich is expected to confirm the bail payment on August 20th.

To some extent, the cryptocurrency option might have been necessary. Police arrested Marsich, a resident of Italy accused of hacking game giant EA to access accounts, while he was at San Francisco International Airport. Marsich wasn't swimming in US funds, in other words -- this gave him an incentive to show up in court.

This probably won't be the norm for a long time, if ever. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency formats are still quite volatile. A bail requirement that seems harsh one day could be trivial the next if the money's value crashes. While lawyers could likely ask for a change in the bail amount in one of those scenarios, that's something that rarely if ever creeps up when conventional cash is involved.