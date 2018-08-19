The next 'Rainbow Six: Siege' update shakes up a familiar formula

As for the much-vaunted first complete map rework? From early indications, the revamped Hereford Base really is closer to a new map than a spruced up version of a familiar place. You'll likely have to throw out any patterns and tactics you memorized from the original version. And that's really the point of Grim Sky, it appears -- Ubisoft wants to unsettle players who might be overly comfortable with Siege's experience three years after launch.

The update will be available first to PC players on August 20th, when it reaches the Test Server. When it's completely ready, it will initially be limited to season pass holders on all platforms. Everyone else will get their shot at the update a week later.