Amazon Prime members no longer get ad-free Twitch privileges

Ultimately, the decision was about money, Twitch wrote in its blog, portraying the change as something that will help creators better rely on advertising "so they can get more support from their viewers for doing what they love." Twitch Prime benefits aren't going anywhere, the company stated, and the community should expect more and better free games, in-game loot, channel subscriptions, exclusive badges and more. Monthly Prime subscribers will get ad-free viewing until October 15th, while those who sign up annually (or whoever upgrades to one before September 14th) will be able to watch without advertisements until their membership is renewed.

Twitch might be getting big enough to renegotiate its arrangement with parent company Amazon, but that's not the only gaming bonus that Prime subscribers are losing. The shipping giant announced today that the service's 20 percent discount on pre-ordering games is going away on August 28th. Instead, they can get a $10 store credit, but only if they pre-order from a select list of games -- and they'll have to wait up to 35 days to get their discount code.