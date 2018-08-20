Both CBS All Access tiers are available on Amazon Channels

In January, Amazon added the commercial-free version of CBS All Access, the network's subscription streaming service, to Prime Video Channels. Now, the $6 limited commercial tier is available as well. Earlier this month, Deadline reports, CBS CEO Les Moonves said that having All Access available through Amazon definitely impacted subscriber rates. "Amazon has been absolutely amazing in terms of growing our subs," he said. The company now aims to have 16 million All Access and Showtime subscribers by 2022.
All Access includes live, local CBS programming as well as on-demand access to 10,000 episodes of TV shows. A number of original series have been developed or are in the works for CBS All Access including Star Trek: Discovery, a Jordan Peele-produced reboot of The Twilight Zone, a Muhammad Ali documentary miniseries, the Will Ferrell-produced comedy No Activity, The Good Fight, the thriller series One Dollar and a new Star Trek series that will see the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard.