Both CBS All Access tiers are available on Amazon Channels

In January, Amazon added the commercial-free version of CBS All Access, the network's subscription streaming service, to Prime Video Channels. Now, the $6 limited commercial tier is available as well. Earlier this month, Deadline reports, CBS CEO Les Moonves said that having All Access available through Amazon definitely impacted subscriber rates. "Amazon has been absolutely amazing in terms of growing our subs," he said. The company now aims to have 16 million All Access and Showtime subscribers by 2022.