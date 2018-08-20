Show More Results

Classic JRPGs ‘Grandia’ and ‘Grandia II’ are coming to the Switch

Both are getting separately released as HD remasters.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
Two classic JRPGs are coming to the Nintendo Switch: Grandia, which first came out on the Sega Saturn in 1997 before a wider release on the original PlayStation, and its sequel Grandia II, which debuted on the Sega Dreamcast in 2000. Japanese publisher GungHo is bringing remastered versions of both to the hybrid console sometime this winter.

The original Grandia was known for its gorgeous sprite graphics, sprawling story, epic soundtrack and invigorating battle system. Grandia II keeps the combat mechanics while moving into a completely new world fully animated in 3D. Both will be remastered for their Switch releases, while the first game will also be added on Steam for PC players (GungHo previously released Grandia II on the online marketplace).

