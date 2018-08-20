'Life is Strange 2' trailer follows two young brothers on the run

The first chapter of Life is Strange 2 tells the story of two brothers, 16-year-old Sean and 9-year-old Daniel Diaz. This season starts in the Pacific Northwest as the older Diaz fatefully chooses to flee suburban Seattle after a tragic event (alluded to in the teaser) and take his sibling to their family's home town in Puerto Lobos, Mexico. While the first game's favorites Max and Chloe are nowhere to be seen, that path does take the brothers south, which could lead them through coastal Oregon and Arcadia Bay, the fictional city that Life is Strange is set in.

Aside from that potential crossover, it's not yet clear how the two games and this summer's free interquel, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, tie together. But per studio Dontnod's blog post announcing the game, that connection will become clear -- and there will be a new power at play: "What it is and how it relates to the brothers is something you will discover in due course!" For everyone charmed by the original's dulcet backing tunes, composer Jonathan Morali is back with a whole new soundtrack for the sequel.

More gameplay will be released in the coming days, and Gamescom attendees can play the title's opening scene at Square Enix's booth. For everyone else, the first chapter arrives September 27th on Xbox One, PS4 and Steam.