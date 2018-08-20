‘Minecraft: Education Edition’ arrives on iPad in September

Minecraft: Education Edition for iPad will be available in September and comes with a Microsoft 365 for Education license. Educators without Microsoft 365 for Education can find out how to license the game here.

In its announcement today, Microsoft also said that the Chemistry Resource Pack developed for Minecraft: Education Edition will now be available to users playing Minecraft on Windows 10 PC and Xbox. It lets players create elements, combine them into compounds, build periodic tables and create items like balloons, sparklers and underwater torches using chemistry.