Watch NVIDIA's Gamescom presentation in under 14 minutes

Earlier today at Gamescom, NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang showed off its latest graphics cards, which are built on its new Turing architecture to be the company's fastest GeForce cards ever. Moving on from teraflops, NVIDIA is now talking about GigaRays, which measure its ability to handle the ray tracing technology that will produce better lighting and effects than we've ever seen before. Whether you're looking forward to a $1,200 RTX 2080 Ti or an $800 RTX 2080 (or just waiting for prices to come down) for your next gaming PC build, our video can show you the best of today's highlights in a bit less than 14 minutes.