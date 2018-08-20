Steam TV goes live again to stream 'Dota 2' tournament

Steam TV is online again after Valve briefly pushed it live last week. The platform is currently streaming a live broadcast of The International 2018, Valve's Dota 2 esports tournament. You'll be able to see the chat room even if you don't log into your Steam account, but you'll have to use your log-in credentials if you want to participate in the chat or to watch the game with friends. If you're fine watching alone and keeping your thoughts to yourself, though, all you need to do is go to the website and click the double arrow on the top right corner to maximize the screen. Take note that the video refused to load for us on Chrome or Safari and only worked on Firefox.
According to the Dota 2 website, Valve tailored the current viewing experience specifically for the game with custom elements you might not see for other events. The company has added Live DVR features that make rewind available as soon as you load the platform, and if you don't want to chat in the general chat room, you can create custom channels for you and your friends.
The website clearly still needs a lot of work before it can become a bona fide Twitch rival. It still doesn't have a lot of features to offer and still has no way to broadcast your gaming sessions. If Valve chooses to keep developing it, though, then what we're seeing is but a small glimpse of its future.