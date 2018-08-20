'Transference' demo gives a taste of Elijah Wood's PSVR thriller

The Elijah Wood-backed mind-bender Transference is due to arrive September 18th, but you don't have to wait until then (or spend hard-earned cash) to see if it lives up early buzz. Ubisoft and SpectreVision have released a prequel demo, The Walter Test Case, for both PlayStation VR and regular PS4 users. The title has you living through the 1993 experiment that sets up the main game, making you experience the "digitally recreated" memories of a PTSD patient while tackling puzzles in a mysterious apartment. Suffice it to say this won't be a walk in the park.