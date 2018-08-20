Weird Al's first journey into VR is a short called 'Shady Friend'

Shady Friend will be directed by Andrew Disney and was written by Disney and Bradley Jackson. Both were involved with the web series Crunch Time. "What I love most about the Voyager platform is that it allows filmmakers to curate VR experiences in a cinematic way," Disney said in a statement. "Positron has created quite an amazing tool for immersive storytelling."

Positron demonstrated the Voyager at the Sundance Film Festival and SXSW last year. Sundance attendees were also able to view an episode of Felix & Paul's Space Explorers documentary in Voyager chairs earlier this year.