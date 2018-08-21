Amazon turned its ‘The Grand Tour’ TV series into a racing game

For two whole seasons you've watched them have all the fun. Now it's your turn! https://t.co/Qajvk6koI9 #thegrandtourgame #nowitsyourturn #TheGrandTour

Here's a few quotes from the press release, suggesting the show's signature humor will be preserved in the game:

"It's a video game featuring me, the crashy one, and the slow one. That's all you need to know," said Jeremy Clarkson. "If you've always wanted to come on the road with us, this is as close as you'll ever get. Unless you kidnap James and steal his face."

"If you've ever wanted to do my job, now you can," said James May, "Obviously not literally, it's just a game, so please don't go through the drawers of my desk."

"I live in the deep countryside, so frankly I'm impressed by anything that runs on electricity," said Richard Hammond. "But I have to admit this game is particularly brilliant, especially the four-player splitscreen."