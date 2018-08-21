Audible's first fitness programs guide you through workouts

Audible now wants to serve as your personal coach -- the audiobook service is launching audio fitness programs through an alliance with Aaptiv. Each program has a professional trainer guiding you through a progressively challenging set of workouts with a clear goal in mind, complete with a soundtrack to keep up the momentum. The first three courses are aimed squarely at beginners interested in outdoor running and stress-relieving meditation, but follow-ups in the weeks ahead will address more challenging issues, such as the boredom that sets in with an all-too-familiar gym routine.
The programs are currently free to Audible subscribers, although they won't be free forever. You'll have access to them until September 5th, at which point they'll disappear from your library. It's telling that Audible describes these as its "first" programs, though. While we wouldn't count on more in the pipeline, it wouldn't be shocking if sufficiently high demand prompted the release of more fitness guides in the future.