Costco now accepts Apple Pay across the US

Next time you drop by Costco for some groceries or a (non-Polish) hotdog, you'll be able to check out using your iPhone or your Apple Watch. The membership-only wholesale retailer is done installing contactless payment terminals in the US, and in a statement sent to MacRumors, the company said all its 750 warehouses across the country can now accept Apple Pay, as well as Google Wallet and Samsung Pay. An Apple representative has also confirmed to Engadget that you can now check out at Costco stores using Cupertino's mobile payment service.
Costco has been trialing Apple Pay at a handful of locations in the country, so you may have been able to test it out before this rollout, which the company completed back on August 10th. The retailer is also in the midst of equipping its gas stations with mobile payment terminals, but it's unclear which locations already have them. Once it's done, that's a lot more places to add to the list of stores that accepts Apple Pay for purchase.