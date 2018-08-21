‘Dark Souls Trilogy’ collection is coming to PS4 and Xbox One

The critically-acclaimed Dark Souls series is getting a three-disc bundle release for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year. Dark Souls Trilogy will include the remastered original, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin and Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition. Publisher Bandai Namco is promising "all DLC content" too, making this a pretty definitive collection for fans of the FromSoftware franchise. It's an obvious move, though one that could rile some players — Dark Souls: Remastered was only released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in May, and the Switch version comes out on October 19th, the same day as Dark Souls Trilogy.