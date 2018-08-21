Facebook app's code hints at ‘Aloha’ speech recognition feature

Facebook Messenger Voice Assistant UI pic.twitter.com/DOMe4Nsg7v — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 21, 2018

As seen above, the 'Aloha Voice Testing' feature recognizes words spoken by the user and then transcribes it to text. The code Wong discovered reportedly describes it as connecting to external WiFi or Bluetooth devices, and she also found an Aloha logo, which sports a graphic of a volcano.

While this feature as it stands now is a far cry from the other tech companies' full-fledged (and actually released) vocal recognition assistants, this could mean Facebook is starting to explore voice recognition on multiple services -- and perhaps between them.