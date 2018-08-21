Google redesigns Fit to get you moving

This isn't about buying a bunch of lycra and going to the gym, senior product manager Margaret Hollendoner told Engadget. You can meet these numbers simply by speeding up your pace when walking to the bodega or, if you're like me, breaking out into random dance sessions at home.

Instead of simply tracking your activity, the new Fit will make meeting your goals front and center. The redesigned interface is very reminiscent of the activity rings on the Apple Watch, but instead of just encouraging you to Move, Stand and Exercise, Google makes it a bit simpler.

When your Fit app updates this Friday, you'll see two concentric circles around your profile picture on the home page. The green outer circle represents your Heart points (more on these later), while the blue inner ring denotes your Move minutes. You set your daily goals for each when go through the new onboarding process, and Google will suggest a number that helps you meet the American Heart Association's recommended 150 minutes of cardio activity a week. The system will start with a low target of 75 move minutes and 10 heart points a day, then suggest you adjust it as you progress.

Meeting your movement goal is pretty straightforward - you get points for every minute you move. Heart points are slightly trickier to collect. Google awards you one for every minute you're in a moderate heart zone, and two for each minute in a vigorous cardio zone. Going for a particularly brisk walk could pump your heart up to moderate, while a kickboxing class could get you to vigorous.

It's easier to calculate this when there's a heart-rate sensor on your device. Without, Google will estimate how hard your heart worked based on what it knows -- whether it's how long you've been moving or the number of steps you took. If all it has to work with is the information you provide when entering a workout session, for example, then Fit will assign your points using average values "proven from scientific studies," said Hollendoner. "We'll mix and use whatever data we have available and do our best with that," she added.

That's not the most accurate way of awarding points, but it should at least offer some incentive for people who don't have fitness trackers to log their activity. One of Google's goals here is education, so if people at least know what they ought to do, they'll hopefully find ways to be more active throughout the day. Fit will continue to incorporate data from third-party apps like Strava, Runkeeper, Runtastic and Under Armor so you can earn points through those too. In fact, most of the functionality from the original app remains -- Fit will still automatically detect when you've started walking, running or cycling. You can still log over 120 types of workouts, too.