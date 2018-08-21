'Stormdivers' is a battle royale game with superpowers

As the name suggests, you'll be competing while a storm moves in around you. The trailer also shows lightning strikes and other elemental hazards ripping through the map during matches. These weather features, combined with Housemarque's gameplay prowess, could be enough to set it apart from Fortnite, PUBG, and battle royale newcomers including H1Z1 and the still in development Mavericks. For the Finnish studio, it's a gamble -- the team is known for single-player experiences such as Nex Machina and Matterfall. Some of these had leaderboards and four-player co-op, but none offered competitive multiplayer quite like Stormdivers.