HTC's Vive Wireless Adapter will cost $300

14 months after HTC and Intel first showed off their wireless VR prototype, the two are finally ready to ship the product. According to HTC's announcement today, the Intel WiGig-based Vive Wireless Adapter is priced at $299.99 and works with both Vive and Vive Pro, though the latter requires an additional $60 for a "compatibility pack" -- it includes a connection cable, foam padding and an attachment device. For those who have been longing for this upgrade, they can pre-order it at Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, NewEgg and HTC's very own Vive.com starting from September 5th. This will be followed by the official launch on the 24th.
For those who already have a Vive or Vive Pro set up, the only system requirement here is a PCI-e slot on the PC (or an external PCI-e enclosure) for installing the wireless adapter's sensor. The sensor is then good for up to six meters with its 150-degree field of view, so long as it has a direct line of sight to the wireless adapter on one's head. Better yet, you can have multiple Vive users taking advantage of this wireless adapter within the same space simultaneously, meaning you don't have to worry about people tripping over or find a way to suspend the cables. What you do need to keep an eye on is the battery life: The included HTC QC 3.0 PowerBank will last for up to 2.5 hours, and you can obviously buy more from the official website.
Given that the Vive is currently available for $499, the wireless kit's $299.99 price tag may be hard to stomach for some consumers, but it'll likely be a welcomed upgrade for business clients, especially the likes of VR arcades, shops and museums. That is, of course, assuming that HTC and Intel's collaboration have ironed out most issues after all this time.