HTC's Vive Wireless Adapter will cost $300

For those who already have a Vive or Vive Pro set up, the only system requirement here is a PCI-e slot on the PC (or an external PCI-e enclosure) for installing the wireless adapter's sensor. The sensor is then good for up to six meters with its 150-degree field of view, so long as it has a direct line of sight to the wireless adapter on one's head. Better yet, you can have multiple Vive users taking advantage of this wireless adapter within the same space simultaneously, meaning you don't have to worry about people tripping over or find a way to suspend the cables. What you do need to keep an eye on is the battery life: The included HTC QC 3.0 PowerBank will last for up to 2.5 hours, and you can obviously buy more from the official website.

Given that the Vive is currently available for $499, the wireless kit's $299.99 price tag may be hard to stomach for some consumers, but it'll likely be a welcomed upgrade for business clients, especially the likes of VR arcades, shops and museums. That is, of course, assuming that HTC and Intel's collaboration have ironed out most issues after all this time.