'Until Dawn' creators return with 'The Dark Pictures Anthology'

The first game in the anthology, Man of Medan, debuts in 2019. The tale follows a group of Americans who discover a ghost ship (the game's legendary namesake vessel) while on a diving trip to a WWII wreck, and quickly find out that it isn't as deserted as they think. In true Supermassive fashion, every character can live or die depending on your decisions. In other words, it can play out like the bleakest horror movie imaginable or avoid those tropes entirely.

It's not certain how long The Dark Pictures Anthology will last, although Supermassive chief Pete Samuels noted that the studio found 39 stories it would like to represent. While it's doubtful you'll see that many games, it's clear that this new franchise could go on for as long as the company sees fit.