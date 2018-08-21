Watch Xbox’s Gamescom event right here at 10:30AM ET!

If you've been patiently waiting to discover what Microsoft will be announcing and previewing for Xbox at Gamescom 2018, you're in luck. You can watch the event at the livestream below today, starting at 10:30AM ET.
The Xbox account tweeted a teaser photo of what to expect today. Games include Battlefield V, PUBG, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Devil May Cry 5 and more. Interestingly the first title on the list is showing as "Redacted," which means the team has a surprise or two in store for the event today. It will be interesting to see what they reveal once it starts later this morning.