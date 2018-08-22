'Arena of Valor' officially launches on Nintendo Switch in September

If you weren't able to sign up for Arena of Valor's closed beta on the Nintendo Switch, don't worry -- the popular 5v5 MOBA will be officially available for the platform in September. Like its mobile counterpart, the Switch version of the Tencent-backed game is a free-to-play title. Even better, it will use a global server, so you can play with friends from around the world, even if they live in another continent and even if they download the game from another region's eShop.
Arena of Valor is one of the most popular mobile games in China and is also available on iOS and Android outside its native country. One feature you'll be able to enjoy exclusively on the Switch, though, is the Motion Sensor Hook War Game mode, which allows you to play the game by swinging your Joy-Con around. It's definitely a nice choice to have if you want to play and get a workout at the same time.
If you're already an avid player on mobile, make sure to keep an eye out for more info, as well. Tencent plans to launch a "status match" event that will reward loyal mobile fans with the capability to unlock characters and transfer those perks to the Switch version.