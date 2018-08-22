'Arena of Valor' officially launches on Nintendo Switch in September

Arena of Valor is one of the most popular mobile games in China and is also available on iOS and Android outside its native country. One feature you'll be able to enjoy exclusively on the Switch, though, is the Motion Sensor Hook War Game mode, which allows you to play the game by swinging your Joy-Con around. It's definitely a nice choice to have if you want to play and get a workout at the same time.

If you're already an avid player on mobile, make sure to keep an eye out for more info, as well. Tencent plans to launch a "status match" event that will reward loyal mobile fans with the capability to unlock characters and transfer those perks to the Switch version.