Shadow's latest game streaming box is sleeker, quieter and wireless

Shadow Ghost might be easier on your wallet, too. It'll cost the same $140 as the Shadow Box (which is going away), but it should consume three times less power than its predecessor. The main obstacle is the wait -- the Shadow Box is already out of stock, and you'll have to wait until the fall to pick up the Ghost. While this won't be such a problem when you can stream games on seemingly every device under the Sun, it's worth noting if you prefer a dedicated cloud gaming device.