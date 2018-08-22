DC's streaming service will feature a daily news show

The news show will launch on August 29th at 7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT; in the inaugural episode, Smith will give viewers a taste of what's to come on DC Daily. The show will be broadcast on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube, so you don't have to be a subscriber of DC Universe to tune in. Once the show is in regular production, fans can catch episodes on YouTube, but subscribers to DC Universe will be treated to exclusive content.

It's still not clear exactly when DC Universe will launch; Fall 2018 is what we've gotten so far. Once it does, subscribers will be able to tune into shows such as Stargirl, Swamp Thing and a dark and gritty Teen Titans for $8 per month.