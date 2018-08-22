How Ronaldo's transfer impacted The Journey in 'FIFA 19'

EA is used to transfers and can quickly update its squads in-game. The Ronaldo move, though, was challenging because the player featured in The Journey, FIFA's ongoing story mode. Last year, the game's fictional hero, Alex Hunter, played against Madrid during a pre-season tournament in the US. He lined up with Ronaldo in the tunnel, who remarked: "Alex Hunter, right? You looked good last season, kid." At the end of the match, the pair exchanged shirts and the famous finisher said: "You're really starting to make a name for yourself. Maybe you should come play for Real."

Shortly afterwards, Hunter was teased with a move to the footballing giant. It was quickly revealed to be a farce, however, set up by a phoney agent. Hunter, desperate for club, joined LA Galaxy instead and competed in the MLS Cup before making a dramatic move to either PSG, Bayern Munich or Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo and his Real teammates didn't appear again.

In FIFA 19, Hunter will finally join the legendary Galacticos. He will play alongside a host of club legends including Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo Vieira. The wonder-kid won't, however, step onto the pitch with Ronaldo -- not as part of Los Blancos, anyway. A few months ago, of course, the Portuguese superstar was still part of the campaign. EA won't say what his role was exactly -- he could have been a pivotal character, with a wealth of important voice lines, or a background player that's merely visible in the dressing room. Regardless, he was there.

"We always need a plan in case a big transfer happens."

And then, suddenly, EA had to take him out. "We always had a plan," Rivera said. "We always need a plan in case a big transfer happens. So when the entire story is designed, we always ask ourselves, 'Okay if this player moves, what are we going to do?' and then there's a plan B."

That solution, at least right now, is unclear. At Gamescom 2018, the publisher offered a short demo of this year's campaign, called The Journey: Champions. It starts with Hunter and his best friend, Danny Williams, goofing around on a video call while the Champions League draw is broadcast on TV. Hunter's new agent, Beatriz Villanova, later walks over and asks if he would like to participate in a Say No to Racism event with Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar and Ronaldo. "I'm in!" Hunter replies excitedly.

The scene isn't shown, however. Instead, the demo switches to the Real Madrid dressing room, where Hunter is preparing for a Champions League tie with Manchester United. It should be an important scene filled with fun, emotional, or pressurizing remarks from the other squad members. But nobody, aside from a fictional member of Madrid's coaching staff, says anything of note to Hunter. He performs an 'El Rondo' training drill in eerie silence before walking down the tunnel and onto the substitute bench.