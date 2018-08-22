Ford recalls 50,000 hybrid and EV wall-charging cords

A few months after Ford announced that it's ending production on all cars but the Mustang, it's got other bitter news for owners of some of its older hybrids and EVs -- but don't worry, it's not for any of the vehicles themselves. The automaker is recalling approximately 50,000 120-volt charge cords that were bundled with its 2012-15 Ford Focus Electric, 2013-15 Ford Fusion Energi and 2013-15 Ford C-MAX Energi autos.
Ford noted that if the cord is plugged into an AC outlet that is damaged, worn or corroded, or isn't on a dedicated circuit, the wall outlet may get hot. And, um, catch on fire, according to reports. Any of the around 50,524 vehicles from those years can take their old cord into a Ford dealership, which will replace it with the latest version, which includes a thermistor that shuts off the connection if the plug/outlet gets too hot.