Latest Pixel 3 XL leak shows wireless charging in action

Khoroshev also posted photos that he claimed were from the Pixel 3 XL, although that's tough to verify without the snapshots' original metadata. If accurate, they suggest what you already suspected: that Google will maintain its reputation for quality AI-assisted photography.

Both the Pixel 3 XL and its regular-sized counterpart are widely expected to launch soon (possibly in October, as with past Pixel releases) alongside the wireless Pixel Stand. It might also represent Google's opportunity to open a full-fledged retail store rather than small pop-ups and store-within-a-store concepts.