Lyft enables sloth with seat-specific stadium drop-offs

It's Lyft's turn to help you get to an event on time, and with a minimum of legwork at that. The ridesharing firm has forged a deal with SeatGeek to help you book rides to (and from) live events in both companies' apps. You can not only book a Lyft ride through SeatGeek's app, but send your seat location to Lyft's app to make sure the driver drops you off near your gate, not just the default location. You won't have to traipse from one side of the stadium to another just to make it to your seat before game time -- lazy, perhaps, but convenient if you're already running late.
You'll have access to the feature this fall, starting with rides to Major League Soccer games in Portland.
The addition bolsters Lyft's efforts to fine-tune pickup and dropoff locations, and reflects a common strategy among ridesharing companies. The more seamless the booking and the more precise the dropoff point, the more likely you might be to use Lyft the next time you're in a hurry to reach a venue instead of hailing an Uber.