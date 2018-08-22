Spotify adds ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ to its hip-hop lineup

Budden is a solo artist and member of the group Slaughterhouse. He also hosted the Complex show Everyday Struggle and starred in multiple seasons of VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York. He launched The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal in 2015, which now has over 175 episodes.

The move fits with Spotify's interest in hip-hop. Its RapCaviar playlist has become a go-to for rap and hip-hop enthusiasts and earlier this year the company hired Carl Chery away from Apple, making him its head of urban music. "As we continue to expand and diversify our content slate, teaming up with The Joe Budden Podcast is an exciting move for Spotify," Courtney Holt, head of Spotify Studios, said in a statement. "We can't wait to bring Joe's loyal fans more of what they already love, and offer the opportunity for new hip-hop fans to discover him and listen."

All of The Joe Budden Podcast's episodes will be available on Spotify starting August 22nd and the back-catalog will remain available elsewhere.