The Morning After: Google's fitness plan and 'Veronica Mars' on Hulu?

It's the most inventive Toy-Con kit yet.Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit hands-on

According to Devindra Hardawar, the $70 Toy-Con Vehicle Kit represents everything we wanted from Nintendo's Labo. It's genuinely inventive and enjoyable for kids and adults alike.

The changes apply on iOS, Android and Wear OS.Google redesigns Fit to get you moving

The redesign focuses on movement and cardiovascular health, aiming to show people that it doesn't take a whole lot to meet scientifically determined weekly goals. Instead of simply tracking your activity, the new Fit will make meeting your goals front and center. When your Fit app updates this Friday, you'll see two concentric circles around your profile picture on the home page. The green outer circle represents your Heart points, while the blue inner ring denotes your Move minutes.

Especially when we've already seen a 2TB Xbox One S.Microsoft, where's my 2TB Xbox One X?

In the age of 4K, games aren't getting any smaller, but the hard drive inside Microsoft's most powerful Xbox isn't getting any bigger.

In case you were wondering.NASA confirms the presence of ice at the moon's poles

There's water ice on the surface of the moon, a team of scientists has confirmed, and future expeditions could harvest it for human settlements. They used data collected by NASA's Moon Mineralogy Mapper (M3) instrument aboard India's Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft to prove its presence and found ice deposits at the moon's poles.

With Kristen Bell and creator Rob Thomas.'Veronica Mars' could return on Hulu

The various trades reported yesterday that Hulu is close to a deal bringing the Veronica Mars detective series back to life for a shortened season of ten episodes or so.

