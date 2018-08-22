'All Access' Xbox subscription could bundle games, Live and a console

The subscription will reportedly make its debut later in August, although it'll be limited to American gamers.

There are no guarantees All Access will come to fruition, although job openings have hinted that Microsoft might unify Game Pass and Live Gold in the future. However, it'd be consistent with Microsoft's overall strategy of pushing cloud services wherever possible. An all-in-one subscription would make you to commit to Game Pass and Live Gold for longer than you might otherwise. The company might also be laying the groundwork for a cloud-only Xbox console where a subscription like All Access would be virtually necessary to enjoy the system as intended.