Apple moves forward with TV adaptation of Asimov's ‘Foundation’

Foundation centers on a psycho-historian named Hari Seldon who has come up with a way to predict the future. After foreseeing the collapse of the Galactic Empire and an ensuing dark age, he sets out to make sure humanity's knowledge isn't lost in the process and to minimize suffering. The series chronicles the development of the Foundation and its work to reestablish civilization. Foundation's storylines are complex and have led a number of companies to begin and ultimately abandon adaptation projects.

Isaac Asimov's daughter Robyn Asimov will serve as an executive producer of the series.