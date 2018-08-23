Show More Results
Catch all the latest news from Gamescom 2018 right here!

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bang & Olufsen
save
Save
share

B&O's pricey Google Assistant speakers go on sale next month

If you want the corded BeoSound 2, you'll have to wait until October.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
51m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Bang & Olufsen

When we saw Bang & Olufsen's Google-Assistant enabled BeoSound speaker at CES in January, they didn't have a price or street date. Seven months later, that's changed. Now we know the Google Assistant-enabled, 360-degree speakers will be available starting mid-September for the portable BeoSound 1, and early October for the BeoSound 2.

Hopefully you started saving back in January, because neither of these cost chump change by any stretch of the imagination. The BeoSound 1 will set you back $1,750 while the stationary BeoSound 2 commands a $2,250 asking price. Par for the course for the company, but a warning was in line nonetheless.

For all those ducats though, you get Chromecast and Airplay 2 built in and full support for Google Assistant. Plus, you get the iconic design and aluminum construction, and the audio that the BeoSound series is known for. There's also a custom button on top that you can set to control just about anything you'd want, too. So long as it too is compatible with Google Assistant.

Christmas is only a few months away, though. Maybe if you're really good this year, Santa will come through.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr