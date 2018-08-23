DJI Mavic Pro 2 and Mavic 2 Zoom: Everything you need to know

Before we get to the differences, let's talk about what the two models share. Bar the camera, the two new Mavics are the same. The key upgrades include up to 31 minutes of flight time (up from the original Mavic Pro's 27) and there are now more sensors on the drone (10 total) so that Mavic now has obstacle avoidance in all directions (including above/below). Note, this isn't quite the same level as you'll find on Skydio's R1 (a DJI spokesperson said it's mostly for when in Active Trak mode), but it's a step in the right direction and should save a few drones from an arboreal grave.

Other new hardware goodies include 8GB of onboard storage (as we saw in the Mavic Air), a downward-facing light (to help with precision landings in low light), and a boost in top speed to 44mph (up from 40 in the original). Video transmission gets a boost via OcuSync 2, which uses both 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz (with the option to configure how those bands work) to avoid interference. OcuSync 2 offers a solid 5-mile range with a 1080p live feed (meaning you can share directly from the drone/app at FHD too). The last of the main upgrades is an "improved" Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS), which promises to be smarter about how the Mavic 2 avoids obstacles on its own -- so we'll be interested to see how that works.

Mavic 2 Pro

At $1,449, the "Pro" costs $200 more than the Zoom. It's fair to say, then, that this is the flagship model. Most of those extra dollars are buying you the onboard camera -- co-engineered by Hasselblad (a company which DJI has invested in). What that means for you, is a new camera with a 1-inch sensor that can grab 20-megapixel stills (up from the Mavic Pro's 12).

More importantly, if you do a lot of post-production, the Hasselblad shooter claims to offer four times the amount levels of color per channel and an adjustable aperture between f/2.8 and f/11. If you're the sort that wants to delve into the specifics, there's also support for 4K/10-bit HDR. Basically, DJI is giving you enough headroom to really work with the photos and videos you get out of this thing, and we can't wait to see what they look like (though we did get a sneak preview).

Mavic 2 Zoom

If you prefer to get up close and personal with your subjects, the Mavic 2 Zoom might be more your jam. At $1,249, it's a little easier on the pocket, too. As mentioned, the 2X optical zoom offers more flexibility in framing your subject while in the air (rather than editing it later). Combined with the 2X digital zoom, DJI says you can snag FHD video at an equivalent 96mm without losing any quality (that's one in the eye for Parrott's Anafi).

For photo-lovers, the Zoom "only" offers 12-megapixel stills, but a new Super Resolution mode will stitch together nine still images for one huge 48-megapixel composite, if you're feeling like a dozen MPs isn't enough. I was able to test this out but only ended up with the nine individual images and not the composite. So, again, it'll be interesting to see how these images look in the real world.