DNC cyberattack scare was just a phishing test

Earlier this week, a cybersecurity firm spotted a fake login page designed to look exactly like the one Democratic officials would use to sign into a service called Votebuilder. It notified the party, which then went on to alert the FBI of the page's existence. At the time, the page appeared to be part of a cyberattack attempt on the DNC, and if it had been legitimate, it would join a number attacks targeting politicians over recent months. Multiple phishing attacks aimed at 2018 campaigns have been reported recently and earlier this month, Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) claimed that foreign operatives had "penetrated" Florida election systems.

"The party took the necessary precautions to ensure that sensitive data critical to candidates and state parties across the country was not compromised," Lord said in his statement. "There are constant attempts to hack the DNC and our Democratic infrastructure, and while we are extremely relieved that this wasn't an attempted intrusion by a foreign adversary, this incident is further proof that we need to continue to be vigilant in light of potential attacks."