Image credit: EpicGames
‘Fortnite’ update adds Rifts-To-Go item

Escape enemy bombardment on your own terms.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in AV
EpicGames

After some short downtime for server maintenance, Fortnite is back online and its v5.30 patch is live, bringing with it some cool new features and a bunch of bug fixes that'll make gameplay smoother and (possibly) less rage inducing. First up is Rifts-To-Go. Rifts were introduced last month as quick sky-bound escape routes from enemy squads -- now you can use them yourself as and when you need them, without having to find one.

There's also a new limited time mode, Score Royale LTM. Collect as many points as you can during a set window to claim Victory Royale -- whoever has the most points at the end of the match wins. Players in the Save the World PvE campaign can also get their hands on a new bundlebuss assault rifle, a multi-barrelled Flintock weapon which packs a serious punch.

In a more general update, you'll also see a new message of the day format for both Save the World and Battle Royale modes, and there's a new keyboard preset that lets you toggle quickly between default keyboard controls and original controls. Bug fixes also address known issues with burst-fire weapon ammo counts, autorun, selection controls and the option screen.

