‘Fortnite’ update adds Rifts-To-Go item

There's also a new limited time mode, Score Royale LTM. Collect as many points as you can during a set window to claim Victory Royale -- whoever has the most points at the end of the match wins. Players in the Save the World PvE campaign can also get their hands on a new bundlebuss assault rifle, a multi-barrelled Flintock weapon which packs a serious punch.

In a more general update, you'll also see a new message of the day format for both Save the World and Battle Royale modes, and there's a new keyboard preset that lets you toggle quickly between default keyboard controls and original controls. Bug fixes also address known issues with burst-fire weapon ammo counts, autorun, selection controls and the option screen.