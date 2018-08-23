‘Fortnite’ update adds Rifts-To-Go item

After some short downtime for server maintenance, Fortnite is back online and its v5.30 patch is live, bringing with it some cool new features and a bunch of bug fixes that'll make gameplay smoother and (possibly) less rage inducing. First up is Rifts-To-Go. Rifts were introduced last month as quick sky-bound escape routes from enemy squads -- now you can use them yourself as and when you need them, without having to find one.
There's also a new limited time mode, Score Royale LTM. Collect as many points as you can during a set window to claim Victory Royale -- whoever has the most points at the end of the match wins. Players in the Save the World PvE campaign can also get their hands on a new bundlebuss assault rifle, a multi-barrelled Flintock weapon which packs a serious punch.
In a more general update, you'll also see a new message of the day format for both Save the World and Battle Royale modes, and there's a new keyboard preset that lets you toggle quickly between default keyboard controls and original controls. Bug fixes also address known issues with burst-fire weapon ammo counts, autorun, selection controls and the option screen.